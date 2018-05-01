

CTV Windsor





It’s been described as an important day for the history of Detroit.

For the first time since 1977, the American city has achieved full self-governance over city finances, departments and services.

The State Financial Review Commission, which was created in late 2014 to oversee Detroit's finances as it emerged from bankruptcy, voted unanimously to end active oversight after the city delivered its third consecutive audited balanced budget.

During its three years of active oversight, the FRC had final decision making power on all city budgets, collective bargaining agreements and contracts larger than $750,000.

The FRC will continue to exist for a 10-year term, although it will play no active role in City of Detroit operations.

The city will be required to submit monthly financial reports, and will also submit its adopted budget and four-year Financial Plan each year.

If the city continues to balance its budgets and meet other basic fiscal requirements, the FRC will stay inactive for the rest of its existence.

Mayor Mike Duggan called the end of all active oversight a great milestone in the city's continued progress and a testament to the city's new commitment to strong fiscal management.

"For the first time in four decades, Detroit's elected leadership will be in complete control of government functions," said Duggan. "Thanks to the outstanding team we've assembled here at the city, the leadership of our partners on Detroit City Council and our hard working city employees, Detroit is once again finally a city of full self-governance."

"Today is an important day in the history of our city," said Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. "Now, with the dormancy of the FRC and a reduction in state oversight, local control is returning to our city and its elected officials can assume the role that voters expect us to carry out.”

In addition to delivering three balanced budgets with surpluses, the city also has created a 10-year budget forecast to ensure continued stability, garnering the attention of national credit rating agencies, which have significantly upgraded the city's bond rating.

The city's General Fund balance was up to $592.8 million at the end of FY 2017 vs. a $73 million total fund deficit at the end of FY 2013. Property tax collections increased nearly 10% over the last four years and income tax revenues increased 15 percent over the same period.

"Today marks a milestone for the people of Detroit and the resilience of their city,” Gov. Rick Snyder said. "Today's vote validates Detroit's remarkable progress and path toward continued financial stability. Detroit is America's Comeback City and I have every confidence that we will continue to see Detroit reach new heights under the city's leadership."

The city’s General Fund balance was up to $592.8 million at the end of fiscal 2017 compared to a $73 million total fund deficit at the end of 2013. Property tax collections increased nearly 10 percent over the last four years and income tax revenues increased 15 percent over the same period.