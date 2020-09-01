DETROIT -- Protesters who have rallied in Detroit streets are suing the police department to try to stop the use of batons, shields, tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators.

Detroit has not seen the violence and property destruction experienced by many cities after the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. But officers haven't been reluctant to move in and clear streets after curfew or under other conditions.

The lawsuit claims Detroit police are arbitrarily using excessive force.

Police Chief James Craig last week said force doesn't equal "brutality."

City attorney Lawrence Garcia says recent protests don't seem aimed at legitimate racial justice concerns.