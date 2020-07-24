WINDSOR, ONT. -- Detroit will not see its streets flooded with thousands of runners this year.

The Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon staff announced ‘with a heavy heart’ that while they were hopeful participants would be able to run together come October, the 2020 marathon has moved online.

“We are heartbroken and disappointed. However, we are working to create the most engaging and collective virtual experience possible – there are celebrations still to be had this year! If we’ve learned anything from our community, it’s that the only way we persevere is together. So even if it’s virtually from our own start lines, we look forward to commemorating our achievements together, even if we’re apart,” marathon staff said in a statement.

This year would have marked the marathon’s 43rd event.

Detroit Marathon weekend was scheduled for Oct. 16 -18. With its move online those already registered will have the option to participate or defer registration to either 2021 or 2022 with no cost or a 50 per cent refund of the registration fee.

Those registered will receive an email with the “exciting details” of the virtual races as well as instructions on how to select them. Until then registration on the website will be closed.

“When we are able to return to the streets of Detroit in 2021, our race will not just be a run. It will be a celebration of our participants, supporters, volunteers and more,” staff said. “And celebrate, we will.”