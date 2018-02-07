

CTV Windsor





The Detroit Lions have their man.

“I’m gonna get comfortable here for a second. Hold on.”

With his signature look (a pencil behind his ear) Matt Patricia officially became the Lions head coach, Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to represent the toughness of this city. We will be organized, we will be detailed” Patricia said, while addressing the media.

The 43-year old comes over from the New England Patriots, where he spent the last six NFL seasons as defensive coordinator.

Patricia had been with the Patriots since 2004, winning three Super Bowls during that time.

He will replace Jim Caldwell, who was fired in the offseason, after posting a 9-7 record.

The Lions missed the playoffs.

Patricia says being a NFL head coach is a dream come true.

“We will love and respect the game and we will be committed to winning.”