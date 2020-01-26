Mayor Mike Duggan's office is reporting that home values are projected to increase by an average of 20 per cent across most Detroit neighbourhoods.

Residential assessments for 2020 also show that property values are up 30 per cent in several parts of the city.

The city says the figures are based on two years of actual market sales and that homeowners are protected by a two per cent cap on property tax increases as long as ownership has not changed.

Property owners can appeal assessments until Feb. 22.

Detroit residential property values rose an average of 13 per cent last year.