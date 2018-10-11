

Race car engines for the 30th Annual Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix won't start until the end of May, but you can be one of the first from the starting line by ordering tickets.

General Admission prices to the venue start at $45.

Organizers are promising more access by allowing fans to see their favorite teams and drivers up close in the garage area.

There are also changes to views and slight-lines to the track from grandstands.

The Grand Prix runs from May 31 - June 2, 2019.