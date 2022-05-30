Detroit Grand Prix offers discounted tickets for Canadian fans

Windsor race fans have a chance to get cheaper tickets thanks to a renewed partnership.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announced it will continue its alliance with the City of Windsor in 2022.

With residents of both Canada and the United States now able to travel across the international Detroit/Windsor border more easily as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, Canadian race fans once again have the opportunity to enjoy the Grand Prix on Belle Isle June 3-5.

Celebrating the 13th year of its partnership with Windsor, the grand prix will offer Canadian race fans a $10 U.S. discount (a value of about $13 CDN) on any available ticket for Saturday or Sunday at the Grand Prix. Canadians can visit www.DetroitGP.com/Windsor and use the code YQG at check out to take advantage of the offer.

To get the most up to date information on Windsor/Detroit border crossing procedures, visit the crossingmadeeasy.com website hosted by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

“We are excited to welcome Canadian race fans back to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Because of the pandemic and border restrictions, we haven’t been able to host our Canadian fans at the Grand Prix in three years, so we look forward to celebrating the final Grand Prix on Belle Isle with our fans from across the border in Windsor,” said Michael Montri, president of the Detroit Grand Prix.

Grandstand 2 – overlooking one of the signature sections of the Belle Isle street circuit with great views of the start/finish line, Turns 1 and 2 as well as pit lane – is known as the City of Windsor Grandstand 2. In addition, the City of Windsor International Media Center, located in the historic Belle Isle Casino, will once again serve as the home for the nearly 700 media members from around the world that will cover this weekend’s event.

Members of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island will be onsite all weekend in the media center to help greet the members of the press and provide information on the region and concierge service for the unique Windsor/Detroit area.

“With Windsorites able to return to the action on site at the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, it’s exciting to see incredible discounted partner pricing for Canadian race fans wanting to attend this first-class race weekend,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.