Detour at County Road 42 in Belle River due to collision
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:04PM EDT
Police, paramedics and fire crews were on scene of a collision on County Road 42 in Belle River, Ont. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Dan Cress/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP, paramedics and fire crews were on the scene of a collision in Belle River Wednesday night.
Around 7:25 p.m. police were detouring traffic at County Road 42 and Belle River Road due to the crash.
Few details are known at this time, but photos to show a heavily damaged vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
This is a developing story, more to come.
