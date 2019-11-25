WINDSOR -- After years of sitting empty, a home on the outskirts of downtown Windsor is finally coming down.

The house at 658 Caron Avenue has sat vacant for nearly 10 years.

It was even gutted out by a fire in the last two years.

Neighbours say it's been a major eyesore, a regular 'dumping ground' and home to rats, raccoons and other wildlife.

Jones Brothers began demolition Monday.