Derelict Caron Avenue house getting demolished
The house at 658 Caron Avenue is being torn down in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 4:43PM EST
WINDSOR -- After years of sitting empty, a home on the outskirts of downtown Windsor is finally coming down.
The house at 658 Caron Avenue has sat vacant for nearly 10 years.
It was even gutted out by a fire in the last two years.
Neighbours say it's been a major eyesore, a regular 'dumping ground' and home to rats, raccoons and other wildlife.
Jones Brothers began demolition Monday.