Deputy Chief of Windsor police pleads guilty to speeding, fined $287

Windsor’s deputy chief of police Jason Crowley, initially charged with stunt driving, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of speeding on May 15 and has been fined in court.

According to a news release from police, Crowley was stopped on Jan. 7 by an officer in Amherstburg.

Although he was issued a ticket for stunt driving at the time, Crowley’s vehicle wasn’t impounded and his licence was not suspended.

However, the WPS news release outlined that Crowley did tell his superior, Chief Jason Bellaire about the incident immediately after it happened.

On Monday, Crowley pled guilty to driving 111 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

According to court officials, he has 90 days to pay a fine of $287 plus court costs.