Demolition of Detroit Incinerator set to begin next month

The Detroit Incinerator, which has been a source of air pollution and health concerns, for surrounding neighbourhoods is set to be demolished in June 2022. (Source: City of Detroit) The Detroit Incinerator, which has been a source of air pollution and health concerns, for surrounding neighbourhoods is set to be demolished in June 2022. (Source: City of Detroit)

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.

