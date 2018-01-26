

CTV Windsor





Crews were tearing down the Lufkin Rule building in Windsor on Friday.

The city’s chief building official filed emergency demolition orders against the heritage property on Caron Ave. on Dec. 18.

John Revell says they've been monitoring the city-owned property for a while.

A back wall in the building collapsed in December and Revell says the property is considered “a real danger to the community.”

The city has owned the building at 673 Caron Avenue since 2008, when the last owner fell behind on property taxes.

The building was temporarily spared the wrecking ball by the heritage committee in December to allow a potential deal 'one last chance' before it was deemed the property was too dangerous.