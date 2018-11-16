

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto man found guilty of killing his father is up for a sentencing hearing today.

In September, a judge found Dellen Millard guilty of the first-degree murder of Wayne Millard, whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

It was the third such conviction for Dellen Millard, who was previously found guilty of murdering his former lover Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma, a complete stranger.

Prosecutors have told the judge they will ask for an additional 25 years of parole ineligibility on top of the 50 years Millard must serve in prison without parole for the previous murders.

Wayne Millard, a wealthy 71-year-old businessman, was found dead in his bed with a bullet lodged in his brain on Nov. 29, 2012.

His son pleaded not guilty in the death, but the judge hearing the case found Dellen Millard had shot his father as he slept.