Delivery driver charged with stunt driving in Essex

Essex County OPP have charged a 23-year-old delivery driver with stunt driving.

Police say the driver was going 140 kilometres per hour a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 3 in Essex over the weekend.

As a consequence, their driver's license will be suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle will be impounded for 14 days. Additionally, the driver will be required to appear in court.

Police say how you drive is everyone's business. Drivers are urged to slow down and help keep the roads safe.