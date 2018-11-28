Delays reported for truck traffic at Ambassador Bridge
A view of the Ambassador Bridge. (March 26, 2017)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:03PM EST
Trucks are backed up at the Ambassador Bridge.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is currently experiencing delays for U.S.-bound commercial traffic at the bridge.
Customs officials say they are maintaining all of their facilities and will continue to do so until commercial traffic is clear.
Canadian-bound traffic is not affected and there is no waiting at this time going to Canada