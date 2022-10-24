Delays expected for municipal election results in Essex

Election results in Essex are expected to be delayed Monday night due to long line-ups at the polls in a few jurisdictions.

Candidate Richard Meloche said results likely won’t come in until closer to 10 p.m.

Polls were kept open longer in Colchester and Essex Centre due to the lines.

Vying for the mayor’s seat in Essex includes incumbent Meloche who was appointed last January following the resignation of former mayor Larry Snively, and Sherry Bondy who served on town council for three terms before making the bid for the mayor’s seat.