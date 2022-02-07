Delays and temporary interruptions reported on Huron Church due to trucker convoy

Windsor police say the exit from the Ambassador Bridge onto Huron Church Road is temporarily interrupted as a trucker convoy is in the area.

Police say to avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible.

The convoy has blocked off two lanes southbound on Huron Church between Girardot Street and Tecumseh Road West. One lane is open.

“Enough is enough and you stand up for your rights and your freedoms and what you believe in at the end of the day, and power it by numbers,” one protestor told CTV News.

“You can go to a restaurant and sit with a bunch of strangers and eat dinner without a mask, but my kid can’t go to school and sit beside her classmate without a mask. It’s too much,” another said.

Officers say they are working to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible.

“Our priority is the safety of all involved, the general public and property in surrounding areas,” say police in a post on Twitter. “We urge anyone involved in the demonstration to act lawfully, peacefully and respectfully. We will respond to unlawful activities or actions in an appropriate and professional manner.”

As of 3:56 p.m. Monday, the Canada Border Service Agency was reporting a one-hour and 25 minute delay at the Ambassador Bridge from United States to Canada.

“The Agency can confirm that demonstrations are contributing to significant border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry (POE). Travellers, including truck drivers, may wish to use other ports of entry and consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours and availability of service before they head out. Please note that not all ports of entry can accommodate commercial traffic,” a statement from CBSA said.

CBSA said at this time, no traffic is being blocked from coming into Canada at any other POEs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was reporting no wait times from Canada to the United States at the bridge.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa.