Delay in trial of former Crime Stoppers president
Shocking revelations on September 23rd, 2016, after former Windsor Essex Crime Stoppers president Jon-Paul Fuller charged with possession of marijuana plants.
WINDSOR -- There’s a delay in the trial of the former president of Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers, who is facing charges in a drug bust.
Just before Jon Paul Fuller was scheduled to plea, the accused changed lawyers.
Fuller was charged in September 2016 after the OPP seized $2.9-million worth of marijuana from a property in Leamington.
The Crown and defence had come to an agreement, a guilty plea to being a party to cultivation, in exchange for a 90-day intermittent sentence.
Instead, Fuller's lawyer Andrew Bradie told the court fuller consulted another lawyer for a second opinion and there has been a breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship.
Bradie then asked to be removed as counsel.
No plea was entered and the case has been adjourned for a week to allow fuller to retain a new lawyer.
