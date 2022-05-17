Delay in court case of man charged in hit-and-run that killed Windsor boy

A vigil is held at the scene where a child was the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash at Jefferson Boulevard and Haig Avenue in Windsor. Friday, November 20, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV Windsor). A vigil is held at the scene where a child was the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash at Jefferson Boulevard and Haig Avenue in Windsor. Friday, November 20, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV Windsor).

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver