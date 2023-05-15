Defence calls paramedic in ongoing murder trial in Windsor

One of three people accused is calling evidence in an ongoing murder trial in Windsor.

Kyle Hanna, Keermaro Rolle and Tameko Vilneus are all charged with first degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Madisen Gingras, 20, killed on April 1, 2020.

The lawyers for Vilneus decided to call evidence in defence of his client telling the jury it “will raise further doubt in your mind”.

Lawyers for Hanna and Rolle declined to call evidence Monday.

The trial started in mid-February and was expected to last up to three months.

Vilneus’ lawyers called Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EWEMS) advanced care paramedic Scott Miller to the stand Monday.

He told the jury he and his partner were the second EWEMS unit to arrive on scene and because of his status as an advanced care paramedic he was “the highest medical authority on scene”.

The “junior” paramedics told Miller two people had been shot and that one was deceased, now known to be Gingras.

Miller confirmed there was only one patient he could help so he focused on the second victim, now known to be Jacob Reaume.

Miller testified he found Reaume in a dimly-lit driveway in south Windsor.

Reaume walked “five feet” to Miller’s ambulance so he could be accessed.

Miller testified after taking off the initial dressing placed by the first paramedics, he observed a “dime-sized entrance wound on the interior of his (Reaume) bicep” which also looked like a “dark soot abrasion”.

The Crown attorney then asked for the jury to leave so the lawyers could discuss Miller’s evidence.

In jury trials, the media is not allowed to report any evidence or argument that is made in the absence of the jury.

More details to come.