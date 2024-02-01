Deepening affordability crisis in Windsor rental market

Windsor continues to see a deepening affordability crisis in the real estate market.

Canada's national housing agency shows the average cost of a two-bedroom purpose-built rental in Windsor has climbed 6.5 per cent to $1,253.

In its January report, rentals.ca said asking rent prices in Windsor, are looking at $1,948 per month — a year-over-year increase of 5.4 per cent.

CMHC’s report showed Windsor’s vacancy rate remains near a record low, showing there is little rental stock available.

Dan Gemus from the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team said the city of Windsor’s rental licensing fee pilot program may also be adding to the challenges.