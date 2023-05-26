Decision on moving garbage collection from alleys to front yards delayed. Here’s why:

A recommendation to move garbage collection from alleys to the front of yards in order to make the service more efficient and financially viable has been delayed.

During this week's meeting of Windsor's environmental standing committee, four of the five members voted to defer the decision, citing insufficient information and the need for a comprehensive report on the levels of service in alleys.

"We need to have a really deep discussion about our alleys, what the community expects with respect to services and maintenance levels, safety — and how we can sort of bring all of those pieces together and create a strategic document and vision for those spaces," said Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie.

During the meeting, resident Nick Amlin, who lives on the 900 block of Pelletier Street, said alley garbage collection has created issues surrounding safety, security and quality of life.

"This leads to rodents, raccoons, and people tearing through bins on a very, very regular basis ... My alley is always littered with needles and human feces," Amlin said during Wednesday's meeting.

"I believe having our garbage recycle and any yard waste collected in front of the homes would be a positive change for this situation, and put more responsibility on my fellow neighbors to ensure that they're disposing of their garbage in proper bins."

Fellow resident Nick Rosic who lives nearby added constant tearing apart of garbage has made the alley unsafe and unsuitable for residents.

"A possible solution would be to move the garbage to the front," said Rosic.

"One of the things I would suggest maybe is a one-time subsidy for anybody for a garbage container that they need to use to be able to put it out front."

The proposal to move garbage collection from alleys to front lawns is being considered ahead of April 2025, when the responsibility for funding waste collection services is expected to shift from municipalities to producers.

This provincially-led initiative aims to divert the cost of service delivery away from municipalities and onto those producing the waste.

However, according to McKenzie, there is still much work to be done to ensure a smooth transition and maintain service quality.

He said while some residents favour the move to front yard collection for safety reasons, many others prefer having their garbage picked up from their alleys.

"I think the predominant view among folks who are receiving those services in their alleys would like it if the city was maintaining those alleys a little bit better, and could continue to receive their waste collection services in the backyard," said McKenzie.

"I don't think there's unanimity around that, just like any other issue. But I think the vast majority that are getting those services in in their alleys would like for it to continue."

One major barrier preventing this issue from reaching the finish line, McKenzie added, is that an alley standards policy development report which was asked to be presented to council years ago has yet to happen.

Without that initial report, McKenzie said he's uncomfortable making a decision related to service levels in alleys without having a more "overarching" report.

"Should there be more alley lights? Should we be doing waste collection? What's the maintenance level that the city should be committing to in those spaces? There's a number of different perspectives," said McKenzie.

According to the report authored by Windsor's enviornmental services manager Anne Marie Albidone, smaller, less efficient trucks are currently required for alley collection, while larger, more efficient trucks can be used for curbside collection.

It adds that moving collection to the curbside would improve efficiency, reduce costs and have a positive environmental impact by reducing the number of trips made by smaller trucks.

The report also mentions challenges associated with alley collection, such as infrastructure conditions, parked vehicles and hazardous items.

"It is understood that the decision to move alley garbage collection to the front curbside may be met with some resistance among some residents who rely on alleys for access to their homes and garages," a portion of the report reads.

"However, residential alleys will not be closed as a result of moving alley garbage collection to curbside."