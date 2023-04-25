Deceased man found with no ID

Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was found deceased over the weekend.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 300 block of Bruce Avenue near University Avenue after a homeowner reported finding a man laying on the floor of their garage.

According to police, there was no indication of foul play or trauma.

The victim, who carried no personal identification, is believed to be a 40 to 50-year-old Asian man with a clean shaven face and black hair that is 6 to 8 inches long.

Police say he also had a distinct tribal dragon tattoo on his upper left arm.

At the time his body was discovered, the man was wearing a black t-shirt, black zip-up sweatshirt, black designer jeans with rips at the knees and white high top Converse shoes. He also wore a rainbow bracelet with the words “www.va.gov” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).