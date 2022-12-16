Debris on road closes Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh

Police say the on-ramp to access 401 eastbound from County Road 46 is covered with debris in Tecumseh, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Source: OPP) Police say the on-ramp to access 401 eastbound from County Road 46 is covered with debris in Tecumseh, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Source: OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver