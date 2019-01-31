Death of woman in Lakeshore deemed not suspicious
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 1:17PM EST
Essex County OPP say the death of a 63-year-old woman in Lakeshore has been deemed not suspicious.
The major crime unit has concluded its death investigation.
Police and EMS attended a home on Regina Drive on Monday at 6 p.m.
Police say the woman was found outside of her home with vital signs absent and was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.