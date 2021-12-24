Death of South West Detention Centre inmate under investigation

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate from the South West Detention Centre.

In a statement, officials from the province say paramedics took the inmate to hospital on Dec. 7, but the individual died this past weekend.

The statement goes on to say the ministry will be looking into the care and custody of the deceased to determine if all policies and procedures were followed.

Meanwhile the Office of the Chief Coroner will be investigating the cause of death.

If the coroner determines the death was not natural causes an inquest will be called.

The ministry says it cannot confirm if the inmate died related to COVID-19, as this is an open investigation.