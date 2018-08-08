Death of Leamington man not related to fight: OPP
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018
The death of a Leamington man last Friday is not related to an earlier altercation, OPP say.
Police say Daniel Sauve, 54 of Leamington, was transported to an area hospital by Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) where he later died.
A 31-year-old Windsor man was arrested and remains in custody.
He is charged with:
- Assault
- Assault Police Officer While Threatening To Use A Weapon x 2
- Failing To Comply With Undertaking