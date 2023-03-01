Death of Kingsville man being investigated by SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man in Kingsville.

Officials say around 9:30 Tuesday morning, OPP were notified of a man in distress.

#EssexCtyOPP have responded to an incident involving a submerged vehicle in Cedar Creek Inlet in Kingsville. Please avoid the area. The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate. All inquiries should be directed to the SIU at (416) 622-2342. ^sd — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 28, 2023

Officers pinged the man's cellphone and located his vehicle in the area of cedar island beach.

As the officer's vehicle approached, the man drove into the water.

Officers attempted to rescue the man who is no presumed dead and recovery efforts are underway.