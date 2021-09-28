WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police say they are investigating the death of a man at a residence on Front Road.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter in the 2200 block of Front Road.

The investigation began on Monday, but police do not have information on when the death occurred.

“In the interest of preserving the integrity of the investigation, are not releasing any further information at this time,” states a news release from LaSalle police.

Police say they can assure everyone that there is no concern or risk to public safety.