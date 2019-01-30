

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have launched an investigation into the death of a 63-year-old woman in Lakeshore.

Police and EMS attended a home on Regina Drive on Monday at 6 p.m.

Police say the woman was found outside of her home with vital signs absent and was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The OPP's Essex County Major Crime Unit is investigating and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.