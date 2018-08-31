

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Aimia Inc. has signed a deal to settle a nine-year-old class action case related to changes to its expiry rules for Aeroplan mileage that were announced in 2006.

Under the proposed terms of the agreement announced Friday, Aimia will deposit a set amount of Aeroplan miles into the accounts of eligible members.

However, details about who is eligible to receive the points and other specific information aren't being made public at this time because the settlement is subject to approval by the Superior Court of Quebec, Aimia said.

Merchant Law Group is handling the class action on behalf of people who were enrolled in the program in October 2006. The class action process began nearly three years later, in July 2009.

The suit took aim at Aeroplan's decision to cancel Aeroplan Miles if there's no activity in a member's account within a 12-month period, as well as its decision to cancel points if they're not used within seven years of acquisition.

Aeroplan eliminated the seven-year expiry date for points in June 2013 but continues to cancel accounts if there's no accumulation or redemption activity in the previous 12 months.

Aimia said Friday that the proposed class action agreement is a positive resolution for members and stakeholders.

Last week, the Montreal-based company signed a tentative deal to sell the Aeroplan loyalty program to an Air Canada-led group, which includes TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp.