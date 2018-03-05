

A strike that began over the weekend at two auto parts suppliers has come to a swift end.

A tentative deal has been reached to end the strike and now means there are deals in place for all four suppliers represented by Unifor Local 444.

Dakkota Intergrated Systmes and HBPO Canada went on strike over the weekend, while workers at ZF TRW were in a position to strike as of Monday.

Deals have been reached with all three suppliers that falls in line witha deal reached with Avencez Assembly Canada.

The four plants supply parts to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Ratification votes are planned for later this week.