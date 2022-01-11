Deadly New York City apartment fire prompts space heater safety reminder

Windsor, Ont. -

Emergency responders in southern Ontario are hoping to save lives by reminding people about the importance of space heater safety following a devastating fire in New York City.

A malfunctioning space heater sparked an apartment building fire Sunday in the Bronx that killed 17 people, including eight children.

“All our prayers and our thoughts go out to all the people in the Bronx and all the first responders,” says Windsor Fire and Rescue chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste.

Coste says the tragedy serves as a grim reminder that portable heaters can be convenient, but, also deadly when used improperly.

“If you have to use a space heater, use it as a last resort,” Coste explains while space heaters can help warm up a cold room, even the best ones can only do so much.

“If you have to use a space heater make sure that there are no combustibles around it. Make sure that there are no pets that can knock it over to start a fire. Make sure there are no kids around it. A lot of people don’t realize they put a space heater by a floor vent, all of a sudden the floor vent kicks up the curtains, and the curtains catch fire.”

Coste believes now is a good time to consider getting fire extinguishers for your home if you don’t already have some and to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

“Unfortunately, we find that 20-30 per cent of homes don’t have working smoke alarms and that’s our first line of defence to get the firefighters there and get you out,” he says.

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services is also offering safety tips including never use extension cords with portable space heaters, keep your heater on the floor and at least three feet away from anything that can burn.

“Space heaters need space,” says Public Educator Whitney Burk. “What that means is you need to make sure they’re at least three feet away from all combustibles.”

Burk reminds apartment or condo building residents not to dismiss fire alarms, even if they appear to be a nuisance.

“Treat every fire alarm as a real fire alarm and get out as quickly and safely as possible because in a real emergency those precious minutes really count,” she says.

Meantime, there’s concern in Windsor-Essex that continued rising costs and cold winter temperatures will force some residents to reach for portable heaters or do other things to stay warm.

“Please do not use your stove. Please do not bring a barbecue in because then you’re going to be setting yourself up for carbon monoxide poisoning,” Mike Coste says.

He adds the Bronx tragedy also serves as reminder to sleep with bedroom doors closed, “If you do have a fire, at least it’s self-contained to the unit.”

Officials with the Unemployed Help Centre Hub of Opportunity say 510 households relied on the “Keep The Heat” program at least once between April and December in 2021, an increase of 180 homes during the same period a year earlier.

“Many people are still feeling the effects from the pandemic,” says CEO June Muir.

Muir tells CTV News that UHC staff expect the number to rise, urging those struggling to call before being left in the cold.

“We know that the cost of living has definitely increased and they’re trying to keep up with everything and they just don’t have the funds to do that,” Muir urges people facing shut off notices to ask for help. “Don’t wait till that very last minute when somebody is shut off and then you call for help.”