Seven people lost their lives on Ontario Provincial Police-patrolled roads over the Canada Day long weekend, according to the OPP.

That tally includes five drivers, one passenger and one pedestrian in seven separate crashes.

It wasn’t just the roads that were deadly – three people drowned and two others died in marine incidents in OPP jurisdictions, say police.

Police continue with the Aggressive Driving campaign, laying 7,000 speeding charges and more than 170 stunt driving charges against drivers travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.