LEAMINGTON -- Leamington residents will risk having their water service disconnected if they have not made an appointment to have their water meters replaced by Dec. 1.

The water meter replacement project is a mandatory program that Leamington started in January 2019.

The new meters are expected to provide more accurate and timely readings to allow the municipality to reduce the number of estimated bills, decrease water loss and provide better customer service to residents.

The town says the mandatory program is more than 90 per cent complete, but some customers still have not participated in the program.

All customers requiring a water meter replacement have received multiple notifications regarding the water meter replacement program including letters, door knockers and attempted phone calls.

The notices included information about the program and instructions on how to book an appointment.

KTI Limited is the Municipality’s installation contractor and they are aiming to complete all installations by the end of 2019.

Appointments can be made to accommodate schedules and are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The installation talks about 30-45 minutes to complete.

For more information or to book an appointment online, visit www.leamington.ca/water or call 1-833-543-8807.