CHATHAM, Ont. -- Chatham-Kent residents are going to get an update on plans to deal with the Lake Erie shoreline flooding and erosion issues, but space for the meetings are limited.

Friday is the final day to guarantee a seat at the meetings, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Community Meetings at the Links of Kent Golf Club Event Centre at 120 Indian Creek Rd. W, in Chatham.

Bruce McAllister, director of planning services for the municipality said every effort will be made to accommodate those who don’t register, but that capacity is limited.

“This will provide residents with the latest information prepared by the study team,” McAllister said. “There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes since our last meeting.”

The first session will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the second will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The same information will be presented at both sessions.

The Chatham-Kent Lake Erie Shoreline Study Team will provide an update of activities and present the draft adaptation concepts and management options for the following regions of the shoreline.

That includes the High Bluff Areas, Erie Beach, Erie Shore Drive, and the Dyked Farmland,

Flood-prone Communities around Rondeau Bay; and Federal Navigation Channel and Rondeau Barrier Beach.

A State of Emergency was declared Aug. 27 on Erie Shore Drive after strong wind and waves battered the Lake Erie shoreline and caused significant flooding, forcing dozens of people to evacuate their lakefront homes. It was lifted after 15 days.

To register for the meetings, call 519-360-1998 or email your preferred time to CKinfo@chatham-kent.ca, by Friday, Nov. 22.