WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board has extended the deadline to request a change in students’ current learning model for elementary students.

The Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. deadline continues to apply for secondary students.

The board is waiting for a further update to the current status of schools in the region. The Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed ordered schools closed for in-class learning starting on Dec. 14, a week before the two-week winter break. A province-wide order was issued for elementary students to do online learning until at least Jan. 11 and secondary students until Jan. 25.

Ahmed said he will release updated recommendations for schools on Thursday.

Families of elementary students now have longer to decide if they want to do online learning for the rest of the year or return to the classroom when permitted. GECDSB officials say the delay allows them to make a more informed decision whether to switch or remain in their current learning model.

The GECDSB will continue to consult with local health officials to determine the most appropriate time for parents / guardians to make any desired change.

When a new deadline has been established, the online form will be reposted on the board's website and families will be given notice.

Any families that have previously submitted the form will have the opportunity to change their choice at that time.