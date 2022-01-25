Deadline approaching to residents to apply for Wheatley Housing Assistance

The deadline for residents to apply for the Provincial Wheatley Residents Assistance Program is coming up at the end of the month.

The deadline for the program, funded by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH), Jan. 31, 2022.

Residents who have not applied for either the lump-sum payment for emergency expenses or the assistance program for additional housing costs, can call a Wheatley Case Manager at 519-351-8573.

According to the municipality, additional housing costs include:

Temporary Housing: up to $4,000.00 per month while evacuated. The amount calculated is the difference between current housing costs and previous rent at the resident’s evacuated residence.

up to $4,000.00 per month while evacuated. The amount calculated is the difference between current housing costs and previous rent at the resident’s evacuated residence. Permanent Housing: If residents do not plan on returning to their pre-evacuation residence, they may receive up to $8,000.00 to assist with one-time housing costs – including last months rent, moving expenses, furnishings and utility hook-ups

In addition to the applications, the municipality says Jan. 31 is also the due date for any outstanding paperwork requested by the province regarding the housing assistance applications.

Residents in need of assistance applying for the program can contact a case manager at 519-351-8573 before the Jan. 31 deadline.

Provincial funding for both programs ends on March 31.