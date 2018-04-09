Dead body discovered in Detroit River
Windsor police were called to the Detroit River at Riverside Drive and Strabane Avenue for a report of a dead body on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Stafanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 9, 2018 11:57AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the Detroit River.
Police were called to the waterfront near Riverside Drive and Strabane Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday.
Emergency crews are in the process of recovering the body from the river.
Police say it was noticed by someone passing by.
The Coroner has been notified.