Daytime break-in at LaSalle home prompts reminder from police

LaSalle police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after a daytime house break-in.

Police say it took place on D’Amore Drive sometime over the weekend of March 25.

“Further details will not be released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation however, police are making the public aware of this occurrence and to report any suspicious activity at any hour of the day immediately to the LaSalle Police,” said a police news release.

Police are reminding everyone to keep their residence and vehicle doors and windows, closed and locked at all times.

“We encourage homeowners to consider installing surveillance cameras as this has proven to be an invaluable tool in fighting and preventing crime,” said police.

Residents can also put their home on the LaSalle Police Service House Checklist. – https://www.lasallepolice.ca/houseproperty-check/.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at https://www.catchcrooks.com/ 519 258-8477.