

Kathy Rumleski, CTV Windsor





A group of environmental organizations are planning to draw attention to the massive algae bloom on Lake Erie with a social media campaign.

Environmental Defence, Canadian Freshwater Alliance and Freshwater Future Canada are asking residents to share Lake Erie stories and photos on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with the hashtag #WeAreLakeErie.

They hope residents across Ontario will join their social media rallying cry to protect the lake and drinking water.

The official #WeAreLakeErie is Wednesday and organizers say they hope to “create a virtual wave of support for the lake.”