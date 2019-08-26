Day of social media action planned to draw attention to plight of Lake Erie
Kathy Rumleski, CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 9:38AM EDT
A group of environmental organizations are planning to draw attention to the massive algae bloom on Lake Erie with a social media campaign.
Environmental Defence, Canadian Freshwater Alliance and Freshwater Future Canada are asking residents to share Lake Erie stories and photos on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with the hashtag #WeAreLakeErie.
They hope residents across Ontario will join their social media rallying cry to protect the lake and drinking water.
The official #WeAreLakeErie is Wednesday and organizers say they hope to “create a virtual wave of support for the lake.”