“Day of Action” takes place at Windsor Tim Hortons
Day of Action at the Tim Hortons on Park Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 6:05AM EST
Organized labour has called for a 'day of action' Wednesday in support of workers at Tim Hortons.
Certain individual franchise owners have balked at having to pay the Wynne government’s mandated $14 an hour minimum wage, and have resorted to measures like eliminating paid breaks.
Windsor is among more than 15 communities across ontario, where protests have been called for on Wednesday, outside Tim Hortons stores demanding that the company not roll back workers' wages and benefits.
President of the Windsor and District Labour Council, Brian Hogan, says the local demonstration is at Park Street East and Goyeau.
Happening now.. @TimHortons on Park St in downtown Windsor @CTVWindsor #minwagestory pic.twitter.com/qVGuq4430V— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) January 10, 2018