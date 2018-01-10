

CTV Windsor





Organized labour has called for a 'day of action' Wednesday in support of workers at Tim Hortons.

Certain individual franchise owners have balked at having to pay the Wynne government’s mandated $14 an hour minimum wage, and have resorted to measures like eliminating paid breaks.

Windsor is among more than 15 communities across ontario, where protests have been called for on Wednesday, outside Tim Hortons stores demanding that the company not roll back workers' wages and benefits.

President of the Windsor and District Labour Council, Brian Hogan, says the local demonstration is at Park Street East and Goyeau.