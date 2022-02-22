Day 11 of barricaded Huron Church: Windsor Police are asked 'How much longer?'
Windsor police are giving an update on Day 11 of the barricades on some of the intersecting streets along Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge.
CTV Windsor asked police “How much longer?” Watch the full response from Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire.
Barricades first started going up on east-west streets leading to Huron Church Road, late after on Feb. 12.
By Monday, Feb. 14, Huron Church Road north of E.C. Row Expressway was for U.S.-bound traffic only.
Since then, police have reopened Northway Street and Tecumseh Rd to east-west traffic, although any traffic north of Tecumseh must go to the states.
“It’s in a constant state of evaluation,” Bellaire tells CTV News Tuesday.
“It’s going faster actually ahead of schedule than we thought we’d be - for someone who gets to see behind the curtain like myself – it’s moving a little quicker than we thought it would, which is a great thing.”
Bellaire won’t say why the situation is better than expected, noting this is a first for the police department and they didn’t know what to expect, once the blockade was removed and the protestors cleared from the area.
The deputy chief says police from other jurisdictions remain in Windsor, but he wouldn’t say how many.
Bellaire won’t say when the barricades will all be removed from the west end completely.
“Our goal is to open it up freely for everybody to enjoy the roadway and for the businesses to have access that they want,” says Bellaire, who says the barricades remain a “necessity”.
“Sometimes the decisions aren’t as popular for people in the immediate moment and we understand that which is why we’re pushing to get this done ahead of schedule, if we can do so, safely,” says Bellaire.
He won’t comment on how much the situation is costing the Windsor Police Service, which has had officers in the area, around the clock, since the blockade first started Feb. 7. The group was protesting COVID-19 mandates.
“This is not a great thing for us to have to deal with,” says Bellaire. “I think people could bare that in mind, when we’re looking at making these decisions, we’re simply not enjoying incurring the costs for this.”
Mayor Drew Dilkens told CTV News last week, the barricades would remain in Windsor until the situation was stable in Ottawa.
“We want to get the road open as soon as possible,” says Dilkens. “I think you’re going to see traction very quickly.”
But the mayor warns the barricades will remain in place until police deem it’s safe for them to be removed.
“Everyone’s still on a heightened state of alert, we don’t want to see this repeat, police want to be prepared and be ready in case it does because we all appreciate that we cannot see another closure of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor,” says Dilkens.
Dilkens says he’ll be meeting with Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra Tuesday to discuss financial help with the rising costs for the blockade.
“We’ve asked businesses to quantify those losses so that we can wrap-up an ask to the federal and provincial governments, recognizing that this is not a run of the mill regular event. This was actually a response required because of a national economic emergency,” says Dilkens.
Alghabra is planning to tour Select Tool Automation in Oldcastle on Wednesday, with media availability to follow.
