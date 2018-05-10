David Cassidy takes over as Unifor 444 president
David Cassidy speaks at a Unifor 444 rally for Caesars Windsor workers in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:28AM EDT
Windsor's largest union local has a new leader at the helm.
Dave Cassidy has taken over as president of Unifor 444.
Cassidy, who served as secretary treasurer for nine years, was acclaimed president during recent nomination proceedings.
James Stewart rose to lead the local, Aug. 1, 2017.
He now moves to union secretary treasurer.
Manny Cardoso is the first vice president while Doug Boughner has been acclaimed third vice president.
