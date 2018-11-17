

CTV Windsor





The daughter of a missing Windsor man is asking for the public's help.

Murray Banfill, 72, also known as Gus, has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Windsor police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Terri Banfill has been desperately looking for her missing father all week.

She hopes with the help of police and the community her father will be brought back home.



"My dad left his home on Monday at 2:45 p.m. and we cannot find him," she says.

His vehicle as found at Alexander Park, between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and he left his jacket on a picnic table close by.

Banfill has dementia and suffers from mental health issues, including paranoia.

On Monday evening, police had helicopters searching and the Coast Guard in the water.

They also walked the riverfront with their flashlights.

"He didn't leave the house ever by himself. So for him on Monday to sneak out of the house, get into the truck and leave by himself is not his usual behaviour," Terri Banfill said.

"It's completely out of the norm for him. He hasn't gone anywhere by himself. My brother takes him everywhere he needs to go."



But she did find a note that said, "I'm sorry and I love you all."

While she fears the worst, she will not give up looking for her father.



She is asking anyone who may see him to call police and not to scare him or ask him too many quesitons.



