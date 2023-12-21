Daughter of 'Friends' super-fan transforms mom's kitchen to resemble iconic TV show

No one told Stephanie McGrayne her kitchen was gonna' be this way — featuring blue cabinets, a brick backsplash, and yellow-tinted window drapes.

If you're a fan of the hit TV show ‘Friends,’ that look may sound familiar. It's a description of the kitchen that 'Monica' worked tirelessly to keep clean for ten seasons on the popular show.

As a surprise to the 48-year-old Windsor woman, a Friends super-fan, some of her family members teamed up to remodel her kitchen — replicating the look of Monica's kitchen as much as possible.

McGrayne claims to have watched the series from start to finish "about ten times," has read Matthew Perry's memoir, which was published nearly one year before his death, and owns a unique assortment of Friends merchandise.

Two months before McGrayne planned to leave her home for a vacation in July 2023, she asked her daughter, Keisha to keep that weekend free so she could be available to look after her dog.

But Keisha decided to go one step further and plan the ultimate surprise for her mother.

Stephanie McGrayne’s ‘Friends’ themed kitchen on Dec. 20, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

"I thought I would redo her kitchen while she was away," said Keisha, adding she does not share her mother's fandom of Friends. "So it was just looking up everything online and trying to find everything."

Keisha's first course of action, she said, was to search up photos online of the actual set.

That's when she learned the backsplash needed to have a brick look and the walls needed to be painted blue.

"That was a little bit harder, because with every episode, it seemed like the paint was a bit different at times. So I went to the paint store and we tried to measure it out as best that we could said," said Keisha. "The blue walls took a lot of time and it was very difficult. But I'm happy with how it turned out. I would say that has to be my favorite part of the kitchen."

Keisha did not pull off this effort alone, as she had help from family members including her grandmother (McGrayne's mother), who tracked down the window drapes.

Stephanie McGrayne’s ‘Friends’ themed kitchen on Dec. 20, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

The end result was a kitchen that would have anyone saying, “Could this BE more reminiscent of Monica's kitchen?”

McGrayne said her Friends-themed kitchen is the best part of her east Windsor home.

"If I ever decide to move, I just want to take this whole kitchen and just put it in my new place because the work and dedication that went into it is amazing," said McGrayne. "So much heart went into it. So much time. My grandkids helped as well. Sweat went into this from the whole family pretty much. It's amazing."

In the months that followed, McGrayne has stylized the kitchen with a number of Friends-related commodities.

"I did bring in some Central Perk items, such as salt and pepper shakers and little cups. I've added the towels, wooden spoons, and oven gloves that all say ‘Friends’ on them, as well as a pot holder, because Monica has the pots and pans up above her stove," said McGrayne.

Stephanie McGrayne’s ‘Friends’ themed kitchen on Dec. 20, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

McGrayne was later gifted a large Central Perk backdrop from her best friend to help compliment the look of the kitchen.

But while the space makes McGrayne feel like the honourary seventh Friend, it also stands as a symbol — a message from her daughter — that she'll always be there for her.

As for the entire cast of Friends, McGrayne has one message for all of them,"Come on over and have some coffee."