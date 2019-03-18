

A date has now been set for the coroner's inquest into the deaths of three men, including one from Windsor.

Michael Maukonen, 19, died on June 28, 2016 – six months after he fell from a roof at a home on Menard Street while disposing of shingles in December 2015.

An investigation found Maukonen did not reattach his lanyard to the safety line, lost his footing and fell to the ground sustaining serious injuries.

The company he worked for was fined $90,000 in connection with the workplace fatality.

The inquest will also look into the death of 73-year-old John Janssens of Wallaceburg in January 2016 and 56-year-old William Swan of London in May 2017.

The two men also died in roofing incidents.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8 at the courthouse in Chatham.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke will preside as inquest coroner and Gideon Bloch will be counsel to the coroner.

The joint inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.