Date set for inquest into death of man shot by Windsor police in 2018

An inquest into the death of a man who was shot by Windsor police following an altercation downtown in 2018 has been set for September.

Matthew Mahoney, 33, died in hospital after the incident on March 21, 2018.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report, police were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street for a man carrying a butcher block of knives outside of the Starbucks at the corner.

Police later found the man in an alley near McDonald’s at Wyandotte and Goyeau Street where a confrontation took place.

The report said the man ignored requests from police to drop his weapon and Mahoney slashed an officer’s hand with a knife. Two officers deployed their Tasers and then fired their guns 10 times.

Mahoney sustained seven gunshot wounds and died in hospital.

The two officers have since been cleared by the SIU of any wrongdoing.

An inquest into Mahoney’s death is mandatory under the Coroners Act and was also requested by his family and supported by Windsor police and local health officials.

The inquest is expected to last 10 days and hear from 18 witnesses.

It will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. The inquest will be conducted by video conference. The public can view the proceedings online.

Daniel Ambrosini will be the presiding officer and Brian White will serve as inquest counsel.