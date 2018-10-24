

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

The Major Crimes Branch Unit was actively investigating a sexual assault complaint reported to have occurred on Sept. 28.

Authorities say a woman had been communicating electronically with a man whom she arranged to meet. She attended a residence in the 1100 block of Giles Boulevard East.

While at the residence, the woman reported she was assaulted, confined and robbed of some property.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect.

He was located in the 1100 block of Pierre Avenue and was arrested without incident on Tuesday.

Colton Byrne, 22, is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, robbery, assault and two counts of breach of recognizance.