WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Date announced for inquest into death of Windsor man

    (Source: Ontario Government) (Source: Ontario Government)

    We now know the date for the inquest into the death of Derek Teskey.

    Teskey, 48, died in hospital on June 14, 2019 after being shot during an altercation with OPP. An inquest into his death was announced in September and is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

    Set to begin on Dec. 4, the inquest is expected to last fivev days and will hear from at least five witnesses.

    The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Teskey’s death and a jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News