Date announced for inquest into death of Windsor man

We now know the date for the inquest into the death of Derek Teskey.

Teskey, 48, died in hospital on June 14, 2019 after being shot during an altercation with OPP. An inquest into his death was announced in September and is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Set to begin on Dec. 4, the inquest is expected to last fivev days and will hear from at least five witnesses.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Teskey’s death and a jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.